“Sweet as a Peach” is the theme of the 2020 Porter Peach Pageant planned Monday, July 13 in the Peach Capital of Oklahoma. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. at a location yet to be announced.
Pageant Director Jenna Dupree said this year’s contest for girls, pre-teens and teens will result in the crowning of a Miss Peach Bud, Miss Peach Blossom and Miss Peach who will serve as community ambassadors for the next year.
A crowd favorite contest is also planned.
Applications from potential contestants living in the Porter school district will be accepted until June 30.
A new addition to the pageant in 2020 is a date night dinner to support the host Porter Lions Club. Admission to the pageant only is $5 per person. Admission tickets with dinner included are $10 per person.
For more information, contact Dupree at 918-636-5027.