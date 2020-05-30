It is time to enroll the youngest of students for next school year at Porter Consolidated Schools.
There will be enrollment for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds on June 4-5 and on June 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Who needs to pre-enroll?
Any child who is 3-years of age can enroll in the 3-year-old program. Any child who will be four by Sept. 1 can enroll in Pre-K. Any child who is five by Sept. 1 can enroll in kindergarten.
If your child attended Porter Pre-K last year you will need to pre-enroll them in Kindergarten. Remember, spots are limited in the 3-year-old program.
Please bring birth certificates, shot records and CDIB cards, if you are a new student. If you have questions, feel free to call the elementary office at 918-483-5231 or email at dmurray@porter.k12.ok.us.