Have breakfast with Santa!
That’s what the Porter National Honor Society hopes you will do on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The meal will be served between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., at the First Baptist Church Activity Center.
The cost is $5 per person, but includes a chance to get a photo with Santa. There will also be a coloring contest and many Christmas crafts.
But, hold everything!
Once you’ve had breakfast with the big guy, the Porter Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Porter Lions Club and Area Fire Departments.
It will be a day packed with food, fun and Christmas spirit.