Porter Schools

Porter School Superintendent Charles McMahan said open enrollment for students in all grades is scheduled for next week.

Students in pre-kindergarten through 3rd grades and 7th through 9th grades will enroll from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Students in 4th through 6th grades and 10th through 12th grades will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

All students can pick up their schedules and meet their teachers on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 3-6 p.m.

Classes will begin at Porter Consolidated School on August 15.

For more information, call the school at 918-483-2401.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism.