Porter School Superintendent Charles McMahan said open enrollment for students in all grades is scheduled for next week.
Students in pre-kindergarten through 3rd grades and 7th through 9th grades will enroll from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
Students in 4th through 6th grades and 10th through 12th grades will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
All students can pick up their schedules and meet their teachers on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 3-6 p.m.
Classes will begin at Porter Consolidated School on August 15.
For more information, call the school at 918-483-2401.