Porter Consolidated Schools Class of 2020 Commencement will be held Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. at the football stadium, it was announced by school officials recently.
Seating will be available on both the home and visitor stands. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets and sit around the stadium.
However, only graduates, class sponsors, administration, and board members will be allowed on the track and field.
The stadium will open one hour prior to the event for guests. Also, the only available bathrooms will be at the home concession stand and will be limited to no more than five occupants at a time. In case of inclement weather, the alternate date for the Class of 2020 Commencement will be Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.
School officials look forward to honoring the Porter Consolidated Schools Class of 2020.