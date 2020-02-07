Students at Porter Consolidated School have earned first semester honors for their good grades and perfect attendance.
Principal Jerry Walker says students named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll maintained straight A’s in their studies. Honorees include:
Sophomores
Eyrika Carpenter, Richard King, Charmayne Marshall, Brittany Welch, Jon White and Caden Willard.
Juniors
Ryan Burges, David Cairns, Hailee Fletcher, Jordyn Roark, Rayce Ross, Brooklyn Spencer, Cole Stephenson and Piper Thomason.
Seniors
Dusty Bynum, Tracy Criner, Logan Jones and Isaac Moore.
Students named to the Principal’s Honor Roll had no grade lower than a B. Honorees include:
Freshmen
Blake Cole, Lexy Diaz De Leon, Elise Fox, Lakyn Garrett, Brandon Henson, Jaelyn Hitchye, Nathan Johnson, Keynon Owens, Raylee Taylor and Ashton Wright.
Sophomores
Sam Fisher, Tramia Hollis, Clay Holt, Cady Luttrell, Tate Payne, Andrea Rush and Brandon Welch.
Juniors
Christopher Atkins, Jackson Cole, George Collins, Hyacinth Diaz De Leon, Destiny Fisher, Teara Hollis, Bobby Jackson, Taetum Oliver, Lalainee Strader, Bo Tramel, Libbie Tramel and Hannah Ullrich.
Seniors
Hallee Boyd, Dalila Chesser, Coby Edwards, Melissa Elliott, Tristan Field and Keith Hamilton.
Honored with perfect attendance awards for not missing class during the fall term were:
Freshmen
Lakyn Garrett, Linsey Garrett, Rhett Garrett, Brandon Henson, Jaelyn Hitchye, Keynon Owens, Natalie Perry-Hunter and Jayce Phillips.
Sophomores
Aareonya Moore.
Juniors
Christopher Atkins, David Cairns and Honey Jenkins.
Seniors
Keith Hamilton and Dalton Turner.