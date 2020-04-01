Dear Porter Schools family:
Our administrators, teachers and instructional support staff are working hard to develop a continuous learning plan that will help our students finish the school year strong.
As you can imagine, this planning has presented its own set of trials, as most of it has occurred digitally or at a distance so we can protect ourselves just as you are at home.
We will meet the challenge, however, because that’s what we do as Pirates. Our students deserve a learning plan that will help them grow academically this spring, and that is what we are determined to give them.
The last few weeks have made me even more proud to be the superintendent of Porter. From child nutrition workers working hard daily to produce and distribute meals to our students and custodial/maintenance employee continuing to ensure clean and safe buildings to staff members searching all their resources to provide a distance learning plan, this community has worked to provide children with basic needs, as well as lift their spirits.
All of this has occurred while Porter residents and Porter employees have also taken the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together as a team.
We know you and your child have many questions about what the remainder of the school year will be like. The purpose of this letter is to share what we know and to ask you for your help as we prepare for this significant transition.
While this is not how we expected to end the school year, we believe our continuous learning plan will allow us to keep students on track, while also protecting what is most important – their health and well-being.
A change of this magnitude will not occur without bumps in the road; however, with your help, I am confident we can offer the best services possible for our students. There are several ways that you can help us at this time:
Contact Information – Please contact your child’s school to ensure we have the most up-to-date phone number, email and address on file for your family. This will be important so that we can communicate often.
Office Hours – If you have questions about the remainder of the school year or you need assistance with something at the building, please email your child’s school office. We are happy to assist you on a one-on-one basis so it is safe for you and members of our staff.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff, we will resume services to students on April 6, 2020 using our continuous learning plan.
We understand this ongoing instruction cannot be delivered through a one-size-fits-all approach; however, we are working to help meet the needs of all students.
Teachers will have daily hours to be available for students via email, ZOOM, phone conference, etc.… Those times will be communicated in their initial student contact beginning April 6th. Teachers will ensure and document weekly contact with every student and notify school administrators of any issues or inability to make contact with a parent/student.
Schools are at their best when the community works together, and now is the perfect time for us to shine. You were and continue to be your child’s first and most important teacher.
While our faculty and staff will be leading the way, we know you will be encouraging, supporting and teaching your child side-by-side with us.
We miss our students terribly, but we are trying to make the best of the situation for everyone. Thank you for helping us rise to this challenge. We could not do it without you.