For years, Kailey Guinn has grown up in the livestock and farming community. As a student at Porter Consolidated Schools, she showcased her swine in the livestock arena and held leadership offices in a host of organizations.
That familiarity with being in the spotlight has helped prepare the 2019 Porter graduate for her newest role — that of 2019 National Miss United States Agriculture. Guinn earned the title in mid-June competing as Oklahoma’s 2018 Miss United States Agriculture at a national competition in Orlando, Fla.
Along with her national title, Guinn was crowned “Supreme Queen” with the highest overall score among all competitors in all age divisions.
She earned $4,000 in scholarship money with the titles, which she plans to use as she studies meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.
As national royalty, she will travel across the country advocating for agriculture while promoting her platform, Agriculture Meteorology Awareness. Guinn said she wants to make the public aware of how farmers work and how severe weather and changing weather patterns affect their crops.
“One day I was watching The Weather Channel and they said they were glad a tornado was going through a farmer’s field because it was an open area,” she explained. “But those farmers are losing their crops and livelihood. People don’t realize what they’re saying when they say that.”
Guinn has had a passion for meteorology since she was a child.
Winning titles is nothing new to Guinn. She was crowned Miss Peach Blossom in 2012, Miss Peach in 2017 and competed in Miss Oklahoma Teen USA in pageant in 2017, finishing just out of finalist range.
She is also familiar with public speaking through FFA in the areas of animal science, natural resources, opening ceremonies and Creed speaking.
Guinn’s leadership resume includes participation in the Oklahoma Pork Council Youth Leadership Camp, American Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Summitt, COLT Leadership Conference, FFA Alumni Camp and OU High School Leadership Conference.
She has served as president of multiple school organizations including FFA, student council and National Honor Society.
At OU, she is a member of the President’s Leadership Class and plans to get involved in various weather organizations.
Guinn will juggle public appearances with her studies at OU, but is excited about the opportunity. She plans to also talk about sponsors who may help her along the way.
The Oklahoma Pork Council sponsored her for the national pageant.
“Getting involved in ag in the 5th grade was a game changer for Kailey,” her mom, Jentri Guinn said. “As a mom I saw her going from a quiet person to someone who can stand in front of a large group of people and talk.”
Guinn is available to speak to any area business, organization or civic group. To make those arrangements, call 918-504-0221.