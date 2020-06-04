Officials with Porter Elementary School have announced the names of the students making the honor rolls for the 2nd semester.
Students named to the Superintendent's Honor Roll maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average in their studies. Honorees include:
2nd Grade
Brinlee Baylen, David Chica, Adalynn Dawson, Kate Dawson, Gage Harden, Josiah Houston, Ryder Hunt-Smoot, Landon Jackson-O’Neal, Jayden Joseph, RJ Opoku, Roxanne Opoku, Madden Robertson, Brantley Seals, Paisley Sherwood, Cash Utley and Paisley Voss.
3rd Grade
Rylan Deerinwater, Sashiel Diaz De Leon, Alyssa Dickey, Makenzie Dickey, Jason Dozier, Marshall Dozier, Hayleigh Fellers, Clinny Graves, Kenley Harden, Chloe Herring, Adalyn Lamb, Hugo Picaso, Ruger Plunk, Emma Snodgrass and Jayce Van Cleave.
4th Grade
Kayden Brown, Julius Conpean, Hayden Cox, Torquelyn Crain, Chloe Freniere, Addyson Jones, Helix Jones, Lennon Reed, Mariea Rhodes, Samantha Spencer, Caydence Watson and Jayci Wright.
5th Grade
Kenley Ball, Shelbi Cole, Cash Criner, Jax Davis, Maggie Dozier, Molly Dozier, Kaitlyn Fairchild, James Glass, Asher Gonzales, Adriana Ledezma, Edwin Ledezma and Karly Trimble.
6th Grade
Grace McClendon, Raeleigh Ozinga and Jordan Simonds.
---
Students named to the Principal's Honor Roll had no grade lower than a "B". Honorees include:
2nd Grade
Kaeli Bassett, Harper Berry, Lily Carpenter, Alyson Dillingham, Ta’Miyha Gaines-Waddell, Benjamin Hyslope, Greyson Jones, Grace Littlefield, Isaiah Marshall, Isabelle Simonds, Josie Sweeney, River Warren, Sutton White and Jailynn Woods.
3rd Grade
Carleigh Brackett, Daysi Chica, Bella Clayton, Kenli Cole, Mason Francis, Jaxon Hughes, Jacob Kelly, Paislee Loyd, Elijah McCourt, Hailey Ramos, Kelcie Rush, Breonna Smith and Alexis Thayer.
4th Grade
Lynlee Brix, Hailynn Cavanaugh, Brody Dearing, James Dickson, Kameron Easiley, Ronee Frakes, Latonio Hutchinson, Hailey Johnson, Trenton Lang, Caylee Martin, Benjamin McClung, Kade Oden, Jacie Ramos, Bradley Spotts, Gabreella Todd, Adelyn Vanderpool and Dustin Wilson.
5th Grade
Easton Allen, Chelsie Brackett, Bear Branham, Caydien Carlton, Michael Conpean, Keanna Dansberry, Ashlyn Diaz De Leon, Camden Dickey, Joshua Hall, Gracie Harden, Remi Haworth, Jaden Herring and Amari Houston.
Others include Uriel Ledezma, Jazmin Merritt, Aaliyah Moore, Jewel Moore, Luke Shelby, Rian Story, Weston Terry, Gracie Thompson, Rylan Thompson, Emma Trussell, Natalia Valdez and Miley Yochum.
6th Grade
Sabralin Borum, Serenity Epperson, Natalie Hall, Trinity Keele, Makiah Looper, Gregory McClendon, William McClung, Rylie Rush, Makayla Spencer, Paisely Stockton and Wil Tramel.