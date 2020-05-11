It's been said in sports that a someone won enough trophies in a given competition that they needed a trailer to cart them home. Porter's FFA Ag mechanics team went one better.
The trailer was the championship entry in the recent Oklahoma Youth Expo.
Tracy Criner, Riley Smith, Seth Campbell and Jackson Cole tackled the big project and came away winners.
"It was a cool deal," said Ag sponsor Brad Criner.
The trainer went into an auction after the group was finished competing. Yocham Trucking, Inc., located between Haskell and Coweta had the high bid of $9,500.
The event was held at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City and drew some 110 entries.
The Ag team also received a $1,500 check and a new welder.