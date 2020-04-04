Ten more Wagoner County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 40, according to official numbers released at 11 a.m. Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported. Two residents have died from the virus in Wagoner County to date.
In all, 1,159 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 42 people have died. The hardest hit age group is those age 65 and older, with 395 positive cases and 31 deaths. A total of 301 positive cases are reported in the age 50-64 group with nine deaths. Of 239 reported positive cases in the age 36-49 age group, two individuals have died.
State sources say the median age range is 56.
The hardest hit counties in the state include Oklahoma County with 256 positive cases and 10 deaths; Tulsa County with 221 positive cases and eight deaths and Cleveland County with 169 positive cases and eight deaths. Creek County has had 43 positive cases with one reported death.
State Health Department officials say 1,362 Oklahomans have tested negative for the virus. Those numbers are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
All test results conducted through the OSDH public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation. This results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing.