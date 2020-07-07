The number of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the State Department of Health took a big jump on Tuesday. Wagoner County now has 17 new cases of the virus recorded. Overall, the number of Oklahomans infected by the coronavirus grew by 858 over the past 24 hours.
A total of 331 positive cases have been recorded in Wagoner County since the virus outbreak began in early spring. A total of 238 (+11) people have recovered while 19 have died.
During that same time frame, 17,220 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state while 13,005 (+573) have recovered. A total of 426 people are currently hospitalized.
A total of 404 people have died, with five of those occurring in the past 24 hours. Deaths to the virus have been reported in Carter, Delaware, Garvin, McCurtain and Muskogee counties and four of the five occurred in the 65 and older age group. One was a male in the 50-64 age group.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Broken Arrow – 597 (+47) cases, 395 (+20) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta – 104 (+3) cases, 74 (+5) recoveries and 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 65 (+2) cases, 53 (+1) recoveries and 4 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 4 (+1) cases, 3 recoveries (no change) and no deaths (no change).
- Haskell – 19 cases, 11 recoveries and no deaths.