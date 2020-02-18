The City of Wagoner will host an appreciation luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 12 noon to say “thank you” to the many businesses who allowed Christmas displays to be set up on their property this holiday season. Many provided their own electricity for the displays.
The luncheon will be held at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant.
“We want to thank these folks, have them fill out a survey card on how we can improve our celebration and share their ideas,” Parks and Recreation Director Kenneth Peters said.
“We also want to know what the merchants who participated would like to see us do downtown. We will take the criticism or praise, whichever they want,” Peters continued. “We want their suggestions on what we can do to make it better.”
City leaders will also give a report on the traffic count of those who watched the Christmas light show on Main Street or simply viewed displays throughout town.
Personal invitations to the Feb. 25 luncheon are being distributed.