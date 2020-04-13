So much has changed to daily routines as a result of the coronavirus. However, delivering mail and packages is not one of those changes.
Officials with the United States Postal Service say to keep residents and employees safe during this time, they are adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing.
“If your delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell,” they say. “They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking you for a signature on the mobile device, they will ask you for your first initial and last name.”
The carrier will then leave the mail or package in safe place for it to be retrieved.
“Don’t try to take your delivery directly from a carrier, and please give them time to walk away before collecting it,” officials say. “Please help us serve you by maintaining a safe distance.”