The feel of small town Americana in downtown Wagoner is featured in the artistry of the 40th Anniversary Bluegrass & Chili Festival poster, unveiled August 20 at the Wagoner Civic Center.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones and Douglas Henderson with Douglas Henderson Photography revealed the poster for its debut before the Sept. 6-7 celebration. The collector's item features a host of eye-catching, appealing visuals:
- Ellington Elementary 1st grader Cohen Harris leaning up against a decorative lamp post strumming a homemade cigar box banjo.
- Teague Elementary 3rd grader Lexie Applegate watching from inside the window at the American Bank.
- A Gibson banjo leaning up against a red fire hydrant, surrounded by albums and cd's by many of the festival's featured artists and chili peppers.
- A view down Main Street with silhouettes of a bluegrass band playing on one of the roof tops.
- An American flag waving in the Oklahoma breeze with a spectacular sunset in the background.
- Logos of the festival's many corporate sponsors.
"You can't judge a book by its cover, so we want to incorporate the Bluegrass Festival, good food, Americana, small town Wagoner and the vibe of these things," Henderson explained. "Some of that is a tall order to get it in there and get the details to communicate our message. I hope I was able to capture the feel and the vibe."
Henderson, a world renowned photographer, has designed the festival poster for 20 of its 40 years. He was joined by Harris and Applegate for a signing session as they autographed posters for those attending the unveiling.
With just a few short days remaining before the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival, festival goers and residents should be aware of a few changes from last year.
An important logistics thing to take place will be the closure of Cherokee Street from Smith Street, located between the railroad tracks, to Casaver Street, west of the courthouse. The street will be used for the festival and a tractor show.
Main Street is also closed from N.E. 3rd Street to the S.E. 3rd Street for the festival and car show.
The main Festival Stage will remain at N. Main Street and 2nd Street while the Wagoner Switch Stage remains on South Main in the area just north of the former Koffee Kan location.
The Community Stage is relocating to East Cherokee near Casaver Street.