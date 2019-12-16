Patience. It sometimes seems to run in short supply during the holiday season, but will be essential when traveling Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow this week.
From Wednesday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 21, the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots event will be held at the Army Reserve Center, 26401 E. 101st St. S. in Broken Arrow. As expected, traffic will be heavy which may cause some motorist delay.
Coweta Police Chief Michael Bell said the Coweta Police Department, along with Broken Arrow Police and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will be directing traffic to a specific route to ensure the highway remains open and uncongested.
“This event brings hundreds of families to the area to receive these gifts in time for Christmas Day,” Bell said. “The gates to the Reserve Center will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. each day, and we expect families to begin lining up between 6-7 a.m. each morning.”
The police chief said the majority of families will be expected to come from the Tulsa vicinity using SH-51 into the Coweta area.
“The U.S. Marines are working to get an electric highway sign posted at the intersection of Highway 51 and 257th E. Ave. directing all Toys for Tots traffic to use Florence Road (111th Street) next to Walmart, then proceed to 273rd Street, turning left,” he noted. “Traffic will continue northbound on 273rd E. Ave. until they arrive at the Reserve Center gate entrance.”
Coweta Police will also put out directional signs to provide further guidance to Toys for Tots traffic.
“Once these families receive their gifts, they will then exit through the Reserve Center gate and turn right onto 101st Street, heading northbound towards 257th E. Ave.,” he added. “Outbound traffic will continue through the intersection at 101st St. and 257th and exit onto SH-51 back towards Tulsa.”
According to Bell, the Coweta Public Works department staff and Wagoner County Emergency Management will supply traffic barricades at the following intersections:
• SH-51 and 101st St.
• SH-51 and 257th E. Ave.
• SH-51 and E. 104th St. S.
• SH-51 and 105th St. S.
• 257th E. Ave. and 101st St. S.
• 257th E. Ave. and E. 102nd St S.
• 101st St. and 261st St. S.
• 101st St. and 264th St. S.
Anyone who travels on SH-51 may want to look for an alternative route.