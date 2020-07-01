A community Prayer and Praise Service will be held Saturday, July 11 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coweta High School football stadium.
“Join together with other believers to pray for our country and lift up the name of Jesus,” organizers invited. “Stand united as the Body of Christ and let the Church in Coweta arise!”
In a Facebook post promoting the event, Patty Bourgeois reminded, “The church is not just my church, your church or their church.”
“The church is not the buildings we worship in. We are the church,” she posted. “God is calling the church to build bridges and come together as one body. We need a move, an outpouring of God’s spirit. Only He can heal our hearts and our land.”
The Prayer and Praise Service is open to the public and all are invited. Those attending are encouraged to bring their blankets and/or chairs for seating.