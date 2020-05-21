Enrollment is now underway for students who reside in the Wagoner Public School district who will attend preschool beginning in August. Youngsters must be age 4 by Sept. 1 to enroll.
Ellington Early Childhood Center Principal Stephanie Fleming said appointments are now being set up. To schedule an appointment, call Leslie at the pre-kindergarten office at 918-485-3692. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Parents should provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, an ID, social security card, Indian card, shot records and, if applicable, a Sooner Care card.