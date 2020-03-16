“What if …”
Those are the words most everyone is thinking these days as the Coronavirus, known as COVID-19, is being reported in more and more locations across the country.
While Wagoner County does not have any reported cases of the illness at this time, there are documented cases in Oklahoma, including three in Tulsa County.
Residents have been taking multiple precautions to help keep themselves at arm’s length from getting the virus. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, staying out of crowd situations and self-isolation if not feeling well have been recommended for more than a week now and heeded as well.
Fortunately, this is Spring Break week for area schools, meaning campuses are empty and students, faculty and staff are not in group settings. While classes were expected to resume on Monday, March 23, that date looks to be moving back into April.
Early Monday afternoon, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister called an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education for 4 p.m. to authorize closure of all Oklahoma schools beginning March 17 and lasting until April 6. She said officials will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with state health experts to determine if it will be necessary to extend the closure.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” Hofmeister said. “It is critical we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else.”
Governor Kevin Stitt said the decision is not made lightly, but it is “the right thing to do based on current guidance from the CDC.”
“This closure will allow us time to further understand how COVID-19 is affecting Oklahoma and give students and staff a period of time to protect from further community spread of the virus,” Stitt said. “We know closing schools has a significant impact on families, and we are committed to doing what we can to lessen that impact as we work to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans.”
The OSDE is already working to ensure school closure does not negatively impact schools and school employees, including issuing guidance on state assessments, school accountability and school attendance.
Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said school officials have thought about the “what ifs” just like everyone else in Oklahoma relating to the virus.
“We’ll continue to take it a day at a time, an hour at a time to see what the latest directives are from the CDC and everyone below that,” he noted.
Holmes said if this break extends for eight to 10 weeks like he has heard some people discuss, there will be other things to address, from child nutrition, proms, baccalaureate and more.
“Every time you turn around there is another what if … if this happens, how will that affect something else?” he asked. “I hate it for everyone. I hate it for this group of seniors right now. Things people are considering and talking about has them nervous as to what ifs are in store for them.”
We will have updates from local school districts in the days ahead at wagonercountyat.com.
From Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris:
“We will follow the directives from the OSDE, which we should have clarity tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, March 17).
“Superintendent (Joy) Hofmeister will be visiting with all school superintendents via a conference call at 2 p.m (Tuesday). Obviously, this is unchartered waters. So, the plans we make could change based on newer information. Our priority is to keep students and staff safe from the Coronavirus.
“We’ll work on a plan in the coming days so that when spring break is over, we can implement our plan – which by all indications at this time will provide educational packets or online learning to our students.
“We hope to also have grab meals for our students.”
Looking Out for the Elderly
While residents are out in droves shopping for items to stock their pantries, some locations such as nursing homes are closely monitoring who comes to their facility.
At Wagoner Health and Rehab, a letter from Administrator Beth Chapman on the facility door offers examples of how people can help protect residents. The letter says at this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in the facility.
“At this time, we request you do not visit the center if you have any symptoms of respiratory illness, including cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose and/or shortness of breath,” the letter reads. “We understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important, and there are a variety of other ways you might consider connecting with them such as by telephone, email, text or through Skype or Facebook.”
The letter assures the center is following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control on prevention steps. These include strict handwashing procedures and, in many circumstances, wearing gowns and gloves with interacting with residents who are sick.
“We are in close contact with the local and state health department and are following their guidance,” she said.
A call to Coweta Manor Nursing Home in Coweta was not returned before deadline.
Coweta Municipal Operations
In response to the current national emergency, the City of Coweta is taking several proactive actions to help maintain the safety and health of citizens and employees.
• The Coweta Public Library will remain closed for the rest of the week.
• Coweta City Hall will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and remain closed for the rest of the week.
• The Coweta Planning Commission meeting scheduled for March 23 has been rescheduled for Monday, April 27.
• Coweta city court will continue all actions scheduled in March and April.
• Coweta’s solid waste division will continue normal residential routes on Tuesday and Thursday this week, but not run the commercial route on Friday, March 20.
• Coweta Police and Fire departments will continue operations as normal. However, the fire station is closed to the public for the duration of the national emergency.
• Coweta officials say they will re-evaluate these actions on Friday, March 20 and make decisions regarding the following week based upon the status of national and statewide efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The City of Wagoner decided not to close and remain open, but encouraged everyone to pay utility bills by drive-thru.
The city will continue to do extra cleaning and have hand sanitizers available for everyone to use in city offices.