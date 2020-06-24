Wagoner County residents will head to the polls Tuesday, June 30 to elect a county sheriff, a county commissioner for District 2 and a District 12 representative to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
In the sheriff’s race, Chris Elliott and Kyle Johnson are vying for the post. Both candidates are Republicans and this will be a winner take all race as no one is running on the Democratic ticket.
Elliott, the incumbent, is currently serving as Wagoner County Sheriff. His career in law enforcement spans more than 30 years and includes a 27-1/2 year stint with the Tulsa Police Department.
Johnson, the challenger, is a deputy with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office. His 10-year career in law enforcement includes several years with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.
Voters residing in District 2 will also elect a county commissioner. Incumbent Chris Edwards is being challenged by Randy Stamps and David Cobb.
Edwards has nearly 30 years of experience working for the county, including 11-1/2 years as District 2 commissioner. Stamps is a general contractor and farmer by profession.
No political information has been received on Cobb.
The Primary Election will determine the commissioner’s race as there are no Democrats seeking the office. If a candidate does not receive a majority vote of 50 percent plus one, a run off election will be held on August 25.
Also on Tuesday, county residents will select a candidate to serve District 12 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Incumbent Kevin McDugle is challenged by Justin Dine. Both men are Republicans and reside in Broken Arrow.
There is no Democratic challenger.
Polls will be open on June 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In-person early voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, June 25-26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early voting locations include the election board office and at Heritage Methodist Church in Broken Arrow, located on 71st Street between Oneta Rd. and Evans Rd.