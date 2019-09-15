Darrell Proctor is seeking re-election for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Representative for McIntosh District.
Proctor has served as the Seat A National Council Representative for McIntosh District for the last 12 years.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your McIntosh District Representative. I would like to continue serving the citizens of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and continue to build upon the progress the Nation has made over the last four years,” Proctor said.
“I humbly and respectfully ask for your voting support on Sept. 21, 2019. Thank you.”
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation primary election will be held Saturday, Sept. 21. The polling precinct for Wagoner District is located at the Koweta Indian Community Center, 30925 E. 141 St., in Coweta.