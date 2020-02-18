The Porter show barn is home to the community’s FFA and 4-H programs. On Saturday, Feb. 8, dozens of youth and teens showcased their prize animals at the 2020 Porter Local Junior Livestock Show.
In doing so, they fine-tuned their showmanship skills in preparation for the Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show planned Feb. 20-22 in Coweta.
Porter FFA Advisor Brad Criner has posted the following local show results:
CATTLE
Heifers
Tracy Criner, senior showmanship and Addison Criner, junior showmanship.
Limousin
Addison Criner, Porter 4-H, breed champion.
Shorthorn
Wyatt Hunter, Porter 4-H, breed champion.
Simmental
Jax Davis, Porter 4-H, breed champion (class 2) and reserve breed champion (class 1).
Commercial
Class 1: Kenli Cole, Porter 4-H, 1st.
Class 2: Tracy Criner, Porter FFA, 1st, breed champion and grand champion heifer; Jax Davis, 2nd, reserve breed champion and reserve grand champion heifer and Seth Campbell, Porter FFA, 3rd.
GOATS
Brittany Brandon, senior showmanship and Jesse Reeves, junior showmanship.
MARKET GOATS
Class 1: Brittany Brandon, Porter FFA, 1st and reserve grand champion; Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 2nd and Hayley Bobbitt, Porter FFA, 3rd.
Class 2: Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, 1st and grand champion; Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Audrey McBride, Porter FFA, 3rd; Brittany Brandon, Porter FFA, 4th and Jesse Reeves, 5th.
DOE GOATS
Class 1: Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 1st; Hayley Bobbitt, Porter FFA, 2nd and Brittany Brandon, 3rd.
Class 2: Jesse Reeves, Porter 4-H, 1st, 2nd, grand champion and reserve champion.
LAMBS
Jon White, senior showmanship and Addison Criner, junior showmanship.
Hampshire
Asher Gonzales, Porter 4-H, breed champion and grand champion; Jon White, Porter FFA, reserve breed champion and Addison Criner, 3rd.
Natural
Jon White, Porter FFA, breed champion.
Shropshire
Asher Gonzales, Porter 4-H, breed champion; Addison Criner, Porter 4-H, reserve breed champion and Hayley Bobbitt, Porter FFA, 3rd.
Crossbred
Cash Criner, Porter 4-H, breed champion and reserve grand champion and Asher Gonzales, Porter 4-H, reserve breed champion.
SWINE
Kate Buckmaster, senior showmanship and Colt Gray, junior showmanship.
Berkshire
Kate Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, breed champion; Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, reserve breed champion; Neilee Guinn, Porter FFA, 3rd and Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 4th.
Chester
Hailey Fletcher, Porter FFA, breed champion and Trenton Lang, Porter 4-H, reserve breed champion.
Duroc
Class 1: Caydien Carlton, Porter 4-H, 1st; Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, 2nd; Mason Francis, Porter 4-H, 3rd and Miley Yochum, Porter 4-H, 4th.
Class 2: Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Colt Gray, Porter 4-H, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Creed Kilgore, Porter FFA, 3rd; Karlie Guinn, Porter 4-H, 4th and Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 5th.
Hampshire
Class 1: Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 1st and breed champion; Garrett Todd, Porter FFA, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Will Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Gabby Todd, Porter 4-H, 4th and Neilee Guinn, Porter FFA, 5th.
Class 2: Hailee Fletcher, Porter FFA, 1st; Mason Francis, Porter 4-H, 2nd and Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 3rd.
Poland
Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, breed champion.
Spot
Kinzee Todd, Porter FFA, breed champion; Karlie Guinn, Porter 4-H, reserve breed champion; Creed Kilgore, Porter FFA, 3rd; Colt Gray, Porter 4-H, 4th and Wyatt Kirkley, Porter 4-H, 5th.
Yorkshire
Garrett Todd, Porter FFA, breed champion; Molly Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, reserve breed champion; Neilee Guinn, Porter FFA, 3rd; Caydien Carlton, Porter 4-H, 4th and Trenton Lang, Porter 4-H, 5th.
Crossbred
Class 1: Kinzee Todd, Porter FFA, 1st; Hailee Fletcher, Porter FFA, 2nd and Miley Yochum, Porter 4-H, 3rd.
Class 2: Garrett Todd, Porter FFA, 1st, breed champion and grand champion; Colt Gray, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Rylie Rush, Porter 4-H, 3rd; Gabby Todd, Porter 4-H, 4th and Creed Kilgore, Porter FFA, 5th.
Class 3: Karlie Guinn, Porter 4-H, 1st, reserve breed champion and reserve grand champion; Kate Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 2nd; Maggie Kirkley, Porter FFA, 3rd; Kate Buckmaster, Porter 4-H, 4th; Kenley Ball, Porter 4-H, 5th and Caydien Carlton, Porter 4-H, 6th.