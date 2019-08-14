The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating reports of prowlers around the area of 349th E. Ave. and 181st St. in the Porter/Redbird area. Authorities have responded to the area numerous times in the last couple of weeks.
Sgt. Jeff Halfacre said a game camera has captured a photo of one of the suspects walking in the yard in front of a residence with something in his hand shortly after deputies left the area.
The male suspect has long hair in a ponytail to the middle of his back.
Authorities say if anyone recognizes the suspect in the photo, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. Callers can remain anonymous when calling to report information.
Callers should reference case number 19-1026.