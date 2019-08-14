Investigation

Anyone who can help identify the person in this photo is encouraged to call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. He may be a suspect in a prowler case in Wagoner County.  WAGONER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating reports of prowlers around the area of 349th E. Ave. and 181st St. in the Porter/Redbird area. Authorities have responded to the area numerous times in the last couple of weeks.

Sgt. Jeff Halfacre said a game camera has captured a photo of one of the suspects walking in the yard in front of a residence with something in his hand shortly after deputies left the area.

The male suspect has long hair in a ponytail to the middle of his back.

Authorities say if anyone recognizes the suspect in the photo, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. Callers can remain anonymous when calling to report information.

Callers should reference case number 19-1026.

