The City of Coweta will hold a public information session on Monday, Aug. 26 at city hall regarding preparation of the 2030 Update to the community’s Comprehensive Plan. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
In early 2019, the city contracted with Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) to prepare an update to the existing 1994-2020 Comprehensive Plan. INCOG has reached out to former Coweta City Planner Scott Bruce (1995-2001) to prepare the document.
Bruce said the document is targeted to be finalized in July 2020.
“We will discuss the purposes of and authority for a Comprehensive Plan in Oklahoma and address the possibilities for the 2030 Update in Coweta,” Bruce explained. “We will give a summary of research and interviews and discuss a schedule and the process.
“Most importantly, we will be working with you, the residents of Coweta, to discuss and understand your goals and vision for the next 10 years,” he added. “Please join us on Aug. 26 as we officially kick off this 2030 Update.”
Additional information about the 2030 Update will be forthcoming.