The third in a series of public meetings on the One for Coweta Sales Tax Initiative will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway. Public attendance is urged.
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman will share information on the priorities identified by city staff and city council for addressing current and future key infrastructure in the community.
The tax, if approved, will help the city finance capital projects such as municipal buildings, parks, public infrastructure, equipment and any major upgrades thereto.
Kolman said a sales tax rather than an ad valorem tax means projects would be paid for by everyone who benefits from the infrastructure and facilities and not just property owners who pay ad valorem taxes.
A vote on the measure is planned Tuesday, April 7.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, residents can ask questions, review the proposed project list and see comparative information on tax rates.
City officials say this will be a dedicated sales tax. It can only be used for expenditures as specified in the ballot language.
If approved by voters, the measure will take Coweta’s tax from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent. Of those amounts, the city’s share will go from 3 cents to 4 cents.
The city manager said the proposed one cent sales tax will generate an estimated $1.3 million per year.