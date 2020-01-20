Coweta’s 2030 Update to the Comprehensive Plan will once again be up for discussion during a public information session planned Monday, Jan. 27 at Coweta City Hall. The meeting begins in the council chambers at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting, the third in a series, will focus on potential changes to the land use map based on information from previous discussions.
Former Coweta City Planner Scott Bruce said the map will show a land use pattern and area that guides growth to 2030 with a target of approximately 25,000 persons.
“This significant change in population is based primarily upon the pending approval / construction of the interchange to be located at the Muskogee Turnpike and 273rd E. Ave.,” Bruce said. “Recommended areas for additional commercial use will be shown.
“Please join us January 27 at as we continue to discuss revisions to the Coweta 2030 Update.”