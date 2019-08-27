Authorities with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office are currently looking for an individual who has been reported as missing. She may be in the Coweta, Broken Arrow or Tulsa areas.
Edith Elaine Benson, 75, suffers from Alzheimer's disease and has a history of walking away from her residence in the area of 131st Street and 241st E. Ave. in rural Coweta/Broken Arrow. She is likely on foot and has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Benson, a Native American, stands 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles and red roses.
If anyone has contact with Benson please call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.