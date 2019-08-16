A pair of very special honors have been brought home to Wagoner County from the 2019 Oklahoma Emergency Management Conference this week.
Mark Wilson with Wagoner County Emergency Management has been named State of Oklahoma Emergency Management Volunteer of the Year. He was chosen for the honor from among a host of nominees from across the state.
Alan Parnell received the Contributor to Emergency Management award, which honors the Wagoner County Economic Development Authority's (WCEDA) support for WCEM.
Wilson has been a volunteer with WCEM for eight years. He said it is a calling to help his community, and he was "very shocked" to receive the state award.
"There are a lot of very deserving people out there - a lot of hard working volunteers," he said. "I appreciate this award! I'm just doing what I feel I'm called to do. If you are able to help your fellow man, you should!"
As an emergency management volunteer, Wilson and others spread awareness for potential disasters. They help with community preparedness and often serve as first responders on calls such as water rescues.
"We are pretty much the management for larger fire scenes and wrecks. We do anything we can to help our fellow responders be able to do their job more efficiently, and not have to concentrate on the traffic control side during an investigation and the logistics side of it," Wilson explained.
The state award winner from Porter was specifically applauded and honored for helping others during spring flooding events in Wagoner County while his own property was being destroyed by water.
While Wilson was out saving others caught unaware by rising flood waters, his own home became submerged in water and his family lost nearly everything. He kept working, but was in constant contact with his wife, Tonya.
"I knew my family was safe and my belongings could be replaced," Wilson said. "There were people currently in a situation where they needed to be evacuated or rescued while they were trying to get back home. Those people were in danger - some in grave danger."
Wilson said without his wife's support, he could not do what he does with emergency management.
"The family came up to the Emergency Operations Center and we took care of them too, giving them food and a place to shelter for a little while and let loose for a little bit," he recalled. "Heath and emergency management helped us during that time. I could not have had the emotional capacity to continue on without those guys' support."
Parnell, who serves as WCEDA chairman, said the honor is not just for him, but for the entire committee, that has committed hundreds upon thousands of dollars to the county's emergency management program to purchase much-needed equipment for its operations.
"We have provided funding for light towers, helped pay for an air boat during the flood (along with others in the county courthouse) and acquired a Command Center ($65,000) for WCEM to use in emergency type situations," Parnell explained. "Years ago, we helped with funding for equipment needed when they went to the 800 megahertz radio system."
The $30,000 light towers are multi-purpose. They are used in emergency situations for everything from missing persons searches and sheriff's office calls to community events.
When the Command Center is made FEMA acceptable for big events, it can be utilized out-of-county as well in an emergency situation, with FEMA funding to help pay for its use.
"I go and help WCEM occasionally at the Emergency Operations Center, and see what they need but don't have," Parnell said. "It (situation) could be life threatening to them, but those guys are going out and doing rescues and calls that sometimes they do not have ample equipment for."
"These purchases have been made for the public safety of our citizens," he added.