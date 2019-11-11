Chelsea Jones has a simple rule about dressing for success or looking good with just the right amount of makeup.
“Clothes are the No. 1 thing you can use to express yourself,” said Jones. “(You can dress) for business formal to business casual.”
Jones was one of the featured speakers during the inaugural Wagoner Business Showcase on Friday, Nov. 8 in the Civic Center.
Jones not only understands fashion, but is a decorated Mary Kay representative. Her talk and use of models offered no wasted space with plenty of good tips.
Jones went through the current hot fashion colors and combining other clothing items to pull off the perfect look.
“We don’t want it to be just black (for business),” Jones said.
Accessories were also spotlighted with examples from that perfect scarf to a durable, but fashionable purse.
“I want you to feel like a million bucks,” Jones said. “You are treated by how you’re dressed.”
Jones shared the hour long presentation with ABC Salon where hairstyle, makeup and professional attire were demonstrated.
The day’s other speakers featured:
Ken Thompson of RCM Accounting and Tax, Susan Bates of REI Business Lending, Traci Baker Photography, Advance America and Anita Shipman of Shipman Funeral Home.