Ticket sales continue for an afghan giveaway being sponsored by American Legion Post 226 in Coweta.
The patriotic afghan designed by Donna Kelley of Coweta, has been donated to the Post by Kelley and her husband, Wagoner County Commissioner Tim Kelley, to raise funds for their 100th Centennial Memorial project. It was a first place winner at the Wagoner County Fair.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and may be purchased from any Post member.
To make an appointment to meet a member at the Post, call 918-728-5833.