Everyone knows about the Bermuda Triangle and its supposed negative effects. However, not everyone is aware of Wagoner County’s quilt triangle.
The quilt triangle is all positive and takes in many creative quilters from Coweta to Wagoner and all points south.
Sonia Mullins and Lisa Hitchcock are tapping into this creative force with their new business called Quilting Sisters & Merchantile. The business is located at 12220 S. State Highway 51.
By the looks at the number who turned out for the ribbon cutting, this business already has a following. That’s pretty good since the place has been open for just about a week.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had to come out for the Coweta Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and direct traffic. The turnout was estimated at about 60 for the official photo.
“Quilting is our passion,” said Mullins. “Networking with other quilters is great fellowship.”
Mullins and Hitchcock joined the Coweta Chamber for the community benefit and teamwork offered.
Since this is a new business venture for the pair, each will continue with other jobs. Hitchcock owns a bookkeeping and tax service while Mullins is a hair dresser two days a week.
That doesn’t mean Mullins and Hitchcock are not determined to see this business is successful. They have 2,200 square feet of space when you include the store, classroom and future expansion space.
Quilting classes will start in October. A grand opening is planned in September. Mullins and Hitchcock used the Chamber ceremony as a soft opening.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Mullins said. “We are blessed and grateful.”
Hitchcock agreed with Mullins.
“The support is amazing,” she said.
The business has machine quality, pre-cuts and kits and pre-cut fabric and panels.
Both owners know their way around a quilt, too. Mullins has 15 years of experience while Hitchcock has 10.
The store is open now on Thursday- Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until people stop coming in.
After Labor Day, extended hours will be Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays will be longer and remain open to 8:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.