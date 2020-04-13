Wagoner County voters will head to the polls in June to elect individuals to two county offices. Two incumbent office holders will retain their seats for another four-year term.
During the political filing period last week, incumbent Sheriff Chris Elliott of Broken Arrow drew an opponent in Kyle Johnson of Wagoner. Both men are on the Republican ticket; therefore, the winner of the June 30 Primary Election will be sworn into office in January 2021.
In the race for District 2 County Commissioner 2, incumbent Commissioner Chris Edwards has been challenged by David Cobb, Larry Hall and Randy Stamps. All four candidates are from Wagoner.
Edwards, Cobb and Stamps are on the Republican ticket and will square off in the June 30 Primary Election. If a run-off is required, that vote will take place on Aug. 25. The winner of the Primary will take on Hall, a Democrat, in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks and Wagoner County District Court Clerk Jim Hight were both unopposed in their filing for re-election. The Broken Arrow residents will be sworn in for new terms in office in January 2021.