The railroad crossing at 151st Street near Highway 51-B in Coweta has been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.
A wooden transition between the tracks and surface street at the crossing is damage and poses a potential danger to automobiles.
Union Pacific Railroad officials have been notified of the issue and a work ticket has been opened to complete the necessary repairs. Once UPRR crews make those repairs, the roadway will be opened to through traffic.
All area residents are asked to use alternative routes to reach their destinations until the situation is resolved.