The Wagoner City Council acted as judge and jury in action about needed expansion of the Elmwood North Cemetery at the monthly meeting on March 2.
A hearing was held and votes taken on the re-zoning on 12th Street lying between the West line of Parkinson Ave. to the east line of Washington Ave. and the alleyway in Block 46 of the City of Wagoner. It was seeking to be re-zoned from RS-1 to C-3.
When it was done, a 4-3 vote passed to authorize the re-zoning. Councilor Steven Rhoden was absent and did not vote due to illness.
However, the issue may not be finished. The Board of Adjustment could overturn the city’s action and might get involved.
During the hearing, one homeowner spoke against the re-zoning. The speaker told of the rocky nature of the area in question and water issues as well.
In other action:
• The council approved Resolution No. 707 to make an application for the 2020 CDBG/Water Wastewater Grant.
Should the city get the grant, one of the issues will be the deficiency of the Coal Creek lift station.
• Mayor Albert Jones was given the right to sign all grant related documents.
• Approved to enter into a contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2020 CDBG/Water Wastewater grant should it be awarded.
• In the Mayor’s Report, it was reported that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be resurfacing Highway 69 to 15th Street and the intersection of 69 and 51 all the way east to Highway 16. Another stretch from the Verdigris River east to Wagoner will also get ODOT work.
This is scheduled to start in 2022 and is subject to change.
• The re-opening of the Wagoner Historical Museum had 90 people sign the guest book.
• Declared that the 2014 E-450 ambulance as surplus property.
• Approved budget revisions and supplemental appropriations to the 2019-20 City Budget.