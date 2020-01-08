The nomination period for the Wagoner County American-Tribune’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards begins Wednesday, Jan. 15. The annual promotion gives readers the chance to recognize their favorite local businesses by getting them on the ballot for the annual award.
The contest is broken down into multiple categories, from barber shops to doctors to wrecker services and more. One winner will be named out of the nominations for each category and there are separate contests for Coweta and Wagoner.
To make a nomination, visit www.wagonercountyat.com. The online nomination period is open from Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan. 29.
American-Tribune Marketing Consultant Jeanne Fritz reminds there are two different contest buttons online — one for Coweta and one for Wagoner. Be sure to go to the correct button for your respective community.
When nominating individuals such as a waitress, nurse or physician, it is important to indicate which business he or she works at.
Nominated businesses will be announced prior to the beginning of online voting will begins Friday, Jan. 31 and concludes on Friday, Feb. 21.
Winners will receive a 2020 Readers’ Choice Award certificate, which is the staple of the contest. Proud previous winners’ awards can still be seen prominently displayed like a badge of business honor. They will also receive a window cling for their business.
The winners in each category will be announced in the Wednesday, March 18 edition of the American-Tribune. Make sure to get your copy that day to find out who wins.