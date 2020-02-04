Chinowth & Cohen Realtors was named first in growth, measured in terms of transaction sides, among all 1,758 top national firms by Real Trends, it was announced recently.
This distinction is from data gathered between 2014-18 and is for all independent, privately owned firms. These numbers are based on organic growth – not based on acquisitions.
“It is amazing to me, what Sheryl and Lee have accomplished since founding their firm less than twenty years ago.” said Steve Murray, President of Real Trends. “The fact that they are the No. 1 independent broker over that time doesn’t surprise me, especially knowing the character and diligence of Sheryl.”
REAL Trends is a trusted source of news, analysis, and information on the national residential brokerage industry since 1987. They are a privately-held publishing, consulting and communications company based in Castle Rock, Colo.