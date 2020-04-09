The M.e.t. recycling drop off in Coweta will remain closed for the duration of the current declared public emergency due to the coronavirus.
M.e.t. crews stopped servicing the site last week and City of Coweta crews have cleaned it up and removed all dropped off recycling and other items. Coweta city officials say people have been dropping items off even though the center is not in operation.
The site is now blocked off and clearly marked “No Trespassing/No Dumping”.
City officials say the Coweta Police Department will issue $270 citations for trespassing and illegal dumping to anyone who enters the site or dumps items there until it officially reopens.