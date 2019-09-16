A longtime Wagoner business, Redbud Physical Therapy, has been taking the soreness out of muscles and helping patients return to a normal life for 13 years.
For all the good work and continued support to the community, Redbud has been selected as September Business of the Month by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business at 817 W. Cherokee employs seven. Samantha Chamberlain PT, DPT, serves as manager.
“We’re growing,” Chamberlain said. “We have aquatic therapy, too.”
The facility has a special therapy pool now in addition to the regular equipment used to help patients.
Redbud Physical Therapy is open Monday through Friday. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday, the hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information on services offered at Redbud, call 918-485-3100.