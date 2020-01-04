Voter registration deadline is approaching for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election. Feb. 7 is the last day you can register to vote or make changes to your voter registration.
If you are a new voter, have moved, name has changed or you want to change your political affiliation now is the time to make those changes.
If you are currently registered in Wagoner County you can change your address and political party affiliation on-line at www.elections.ok.gov or go by any tag office and complete a new voter registration form.
If you are a new voter to Wagoner County, or your name has changed, you must complete a new voter registration application that you can download at www.elections.ok.gov just print the form and mail to the election board office or you can pick up a new voter registration form at any tag office.
Samantha Call, Secretary of the Wagoner County Election Board, encourage everyone to look at your registration at www.elections.ok.gov to verify your information, your polling location and that you are registered to vote or call the Wagoner County Election Board at 918-485-2142.