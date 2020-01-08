Deadline is quickly approaching for potential voters to register in order to cast ballots in the March 3 Presidential Primary Election. Feb. 7 is the last day to register and also the last day voters can make changes to their current voter registration.
“If you have moved, name has changed or you want to change your political affiliation, now is the time to make those changes,” Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said. “If you are currently registered in Wagoner County, you can change your address and political party affiliation online at www.elections.ok.gov.”
Anyone who is a new voter to Wagoner County or has had a name change, must complete a new voter registration application that can be downloaded at the above website address. Call said to print the form and mail it back to the election board office or pick up a paper voter registration form at any tag office.
“We encourage everyone to look at your registration to verify your information, polling location and that you are registered to vote,” Call urged. “If you have any questions, please call our office at 918-485-2142.”