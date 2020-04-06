The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce reminds all Wagoner residents to make sure and complete the 2020 Census that is ongoing.
The Census will give the government at better look at Wagoner’s population and if it exceeds 10,000 residents, Wagoner will qualify for other federal grant programs.
Here are ways the Census 2020 will help Wagoner:
Redistricting
The U.S. Constitution mandates that the country count its population once every 10 years. The results are used to adjust or redraw electoral districts, based on where populations have increased or decreased.
State legislatures or independent bipartisan commissions are responsible for redrawing congressional districts. The U.S. Census Bureau provides states with population counts for this purpose.
Federal Funding
The results of the 2020 Census will inform decisions about allocating hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to communities across the country—for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, and other critical programs and services.
Business Decisions
The 2020 Census will be valuable to businesses, as the results will provide a rich set of data on the communities they serve, including population trends and growth projections.
Business owners rely on census results to make decisions, such as where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.