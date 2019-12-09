By CHRISTY WHEELAND
Veteran graves in Coweta’s Vernon Cemetery will be properly adorned in holiday splendor Saturday, Dec. 14 when a Wreaths Across America ceremony commences there at 12 noon.
Event coordinator Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom said American Legion Post 226 members will place wreaths in honor of the different branches of the military while Coweta Tiger Pride Band senior member John Jones plays Taps. Local firefighters will present the Pledge of Allegiance.
Guest speaker will be Karen (Sloat) McCaslin, sister of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, the late Specialist 4 Donald P. Sloat.
Family members will place wreaths on the graves of their veteran loved ones and members of the Girl Scouts will place the remaining wreaths.
“I encourage all to come out and show support to our veterans,” Sloat-Ahlstrom said.
Annually, more than 1,000 locations nationwide participate in Wreaths Across America. The project’s mission is to honor the sacrifices of men and women who served, while teaching younger generations about the value and cost of freedom.
Wreaths Across America began more than 20 years ago when the Worcester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, started donating and placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
In her first year of coordinating the local event, Sloat-Ahlstrom said every veteran’s grave in the cemetery will be marked with a wreath. City records show there are 500 veterans buried there.
She admits she stepped up to help with the project with the encouragement of her hometown community.
“My mother would have taken it on at her age to make it happen, and I want to honor the veterans and their memory,” Sloat-Ahlstrom said. “It’s a great way for our little town to get involved. People can come out to the cemetery, see the program and visit the gravesides.”
She applauds the participation of many in the community to make Saturday’s event possible.
“I’ve had good donations to purchase wreaths, and several people have stepped up to buy upwards of 20 wreaths. It has been great participation and the public is involved this year. What a better way for a family member to come out than to place those wreaths.”
The Wreaths Across America program is open to the public.