A good crowd came out for the grand re-opening ceremony for the Wagoner Historical Museum on Friday, Feb. 28.
The renovated museum is divided into two parts: The Jim Halsey country music collection of individuals and groups he managed and the early history of Wagoner from 1887-1907.
Joining in the celebration were state government leaders (Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Sen. Kim David, Rep. Kevin McDugle) as well as Bob Blackburn of the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, Wagoner historian Shirle Lamb Williams and Halsey.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones served as emcee.
The museum's winter hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Summer hours have not been determined. There is no admission cost, but donations are gladly accepted.
