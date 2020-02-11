The last couple of years have been huge for Cole Replogle.
The Oklahoma State senior won the Barry Goldwater Scholarship in 2018 and was recently selected as the Gates-Cambridge winner.
What this means is Replogle will move to England and attend tradition-rich Cambridge University for four years with all expenses paid.
The double engineering major (in aerospace and mechanical) will spend one year to work on his Master’s Degree and three to complete his Doctoral work.
Replogle will focus on the program called Future Propulsion Power. It is an opportunity not many receive and the first one for Oklahoma State in some 15 years.
“They give away 25 to American students,” Replogle said of the award.
But, let’s back up a moment.
Cole is the son of Shawn Replogle, who is a 1989 Coweta High School graduate, and Bridget Canady.
From an early age, Shawn groomed him early for learning. It worked.
Cole not only was learning, but he was a State Chess Champion at the age of nine.
Cole attended Coweta Elementary school for a while, but transferred to Broken Arrow during the second grade.
“Actually, as soon as he was old enough to talk. I was trying to teach him myself,” Shawn said. “He was a state chess champ in 4th Grade and a straight A student.”
Cole wasn’t always cracking books or designing flying machines.
“Cole was in youth sports and learned some good life lessons. That was a big part of his childhood,” Shawn said.
When asked the best thing connected with this rare opportunity, Cole simply said, “It’s a great stress relief to know what I will be doing for the next four years.”
Cole will leave in September since the term begins October 1. He will be just close enough to London (about an hour away) to have weekends to sight see or just walk through Piccadilly Circus.
Cole may be gone from the United States, but his girlfriend will follow him to Great Britain. She will try and find a job so she can afford to live nearby.
When it’s all completed, Cole hopes to devote his career to something in research and development for airplane engines.