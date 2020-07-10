The Day Room of Fire Station One on North Broadway in Coweta has been named after Greg Edwards, who recently retired from the Coweta Fire Department after 25 years. A proclamation declaring the Chief Greg Edwards Day Room honor was made during the July 6 city council meeting.
Chief Edwards was also presented with his firefighting helmet by council members Mayor Evette Morris, Vice-Mayor Shorty Chance, Randy Woodward, Naomi Hogue and Logan Brown.
City officials say the designation is in recognition of Edwards’ extraordinary contributions to the Coweta community at large as a firefighter/emergency medical technician, driver, captain, interim fire chief, deputy fire chief and fire chief.
“Greg Edwards has been an integral part and partner in building the Coweta Fire Department to its current status,” Mayor Morris read from the proclamation. “Greg has shown great vision and discipline in leading the members of the fire department to serve their community and in managing the affairs of that department while providing a road map for the future growth of the department.”
Edwards was applauded for serving the community and fire service through both good and bad times while remaining a strong servant of the people.
“Greg’s love has always been the fire service,” Morris continued. “The citizens of Coweta, the mayor and city council desire to bestow upon him a fitting tribute in recognition of his 25 years of dedicated service in protecting the health, safety and welfare of the community."
A humble Edwards accepted the recognition.
“I am grateful for the honor, but I feel there have been a lot of others who spent have spent their entire careers here that have deserved recognition,” Edwards said.