Wagoner County Retired Educators will meet Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Wagoner Church of God. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. and all retired educators and school support personnel are invited to attend.
Lunch, served by the women of the church, will be served following the meeting. Cost is $7 per person.
“This organization is open to all retired educators/support personnel that live in and or have taught in the Oklahoma Schools,” explains WCRE Membership Chairman Linda Baker. “Our purpose is to keep in touch with our ‘Retirement Fund’. This is the retirees’ money and does not belong to the state’s general fund”
At monthly meetings, members are kept abreast of what is going on with the retirement system by OREA East Director Jeannie VanVeen of Tahlequah.
According to Baker, there is presently a bill in the House, House Bill 2485, asking for a four percent (4%) cost of living raise.
“We are very much in need of this bill to pass because we have not had a cost of living adjustment in 12 years. Some older retirees are really financially strapped and are having to choose between groceries and prescriptions,” Baker noted. “Regardless, don’t hesitate to let your representative and senator know how important it is to support the 4% COLA bill.”
Baker reminded that OREA believes the State Superintendent should be elected by voters and not appointed. In addition, the organization promotes community service and volunteer work.
For more information about the March 9 meeting or the WCRE chapter, contact Baker at 918-485-5879.