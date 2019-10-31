The Wagoner County chapter of Oklahoma Retired Educators will meet Monday, Nov. 11 at the Church of God in Wagoner. The church is located at 155 S. State St.
A short program and business meeting will begin at 11 a.m., followed by an optional lunch served by the church women. Cost is $7 per person for the meal.
All retired educators and support personnel are invited and encouraged to attend.
The local OREA chapter meets five times per year from September through May, alternating between the Coweta First United Methodist Church and the Wagoner Church of God. Officer Linda Baker said the organization's goal is to keep in touch with what is going on with members' retirement funds through District Representatives and State Legislators.
"It is vital that we belong to the state OREA which lobbies for us," Baker said. "We also have our county superintendents come once a year to update us on the condition of our school districts."
Remaining meetings for the 2019-2020 school year will be held in January, March and May of 2020.
For those interested in joining, local dues are $5 per year and state dues are $42 per year. Baker said most members have state dues deducted from their retirement check each month at a rate of $3.50 per month.
"Another option is to just join the State OREA, which we encourage you to do," she said. "There is leverage in numbers."
For more information about the Wagoner County OREA chapter, call Baker at 918-485-5879.