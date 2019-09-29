Porter’s Edgar Ray McCollough started selling official Oklahoma vehicle tags on Jan. 14, 1964. There was a space in the back of his hardware, auto parts and appliance store where people could easily obtain one.
When McCollough died on May 19 of this year, the state tag agency in Oklahoma City determined it was time to close it down and did so nine days later.
So, for 55 years, this small tag agency had a big impact on the customers it served. McCollough’s surviving family would still like to see it re-open, but a call to state officials learned reasons why it was shuttered.
Buying a vehicle tag can now be made through the mail and over the internet in addition to showing up in person. The state determined Porter’s small agency wasn’t serving enough people and generating enough income to keep it open, according to Paula Ross, who is the Communications Director for the department.
Ross added there are other agency locations in Wagoner, Haskell and Muskogee that can handle the business lost by the Porter closing.
“Oklahoma City chose that Porter didn’t need to have a tag agency,” said Edgar’s son, John. “We did business from all over, too. It not only hurts us, but the town, too.”
John added that this agency was the second oldest in Oklahoma.
It has been a tough10 months for the McCollough family. John and sister Brenda Lampley, who also worked there for 36 years; lost their mother in December 2018 and Edgar followed her five months later.
Edgar’s service to Porter in the hardware store and tag agency in the surrounding communities has not been forgotten.
If a customer couldn’t pay for a hardware item on the spot, Edgar trusted them to came back later and pay up.
“Some did and some didn’t,” John said of Edgar, who was also a volunteer fireman.
The American-Tribune asked for Facebook comments about the Porter Tag Agency. Here are a few of them.
“It was the only way my mom could get tags for her personal vehicle along with all the truck and trailer tags for my dad’s business,” said Ashley Banfield. “They were the only ones open on a Saturday!”
John remembers his dad as being “good with money,” but also “took care of a lot of people.”
Customers got good service at the tag agency, too.
“It's the only tag agency that I will go to. They have helped me and my family out,” said Chryztee Mychelle Johnson. “They even helped when I needed to get my tag for my Mustang. They are very friendly have great customer service.”
A Wagoner business owner had nothing, but good things to say about the family business.
“I have known the McCollough family my entire life and now I insure their family,” Mary Rowe said. “This family has been hit SO hard this year with heartache, losing both mom and dad. No one can think about Porter, Oklahoma, without placing McCollough family in that same thought.”
Convenience was another factor in the Porter Tag Agency’s favor.
“(It’s a) 20-plus minute drive in every direction to the next available tag agency,” said Angelique Davidson. “(It’s) not very feasible if we work in Porter and don’t get off in time to make it to the next town over.”
The ripple effect of losing a business was not lost on another Porter resident.
“Now that the tag agency is gone, the bank cannot file their liens in town,” said Rosie Marie Hatfield. “Our loan officer has to drive to Haskell just to get it done. I just can’t believe how our tag agency was seen as unnecessary, when it was a very important business for everyone in the town of Porter, and even people outside of Porter. Our town is slowly growing, why take away this much needed business?”
Some asked if the tag agency could be reassigned for someone else to run.
Ross said that the state is cutting back on the number of tag agencies slowly. The state has gone from 310 down to 210 and the chance to re-open Porter’s is not an option.
One response summed it up best.
“Sad,” said Cathy Chance.