The streetscape work for Cherokee Street from Main to Casaver was expected to see action by the end of February when estimates were made last year by the City of Wagoner.
Even after the approval process moved through the Department of Transportation (ODOT) to reach 90 percent complete on plans, another group stepped in and has slowed the process again.
Robert Shears of the R.L. Shears Company, P.C. Landscape Architects reported that the Wagoner streetscape work could be delayed until October.
What happened when it appeared to be so close to getting started?
State Historic Preservation Officers (SHPO) out of Oklahoma City stepped in.
“When there’s any federal funding involved, our office reviews those projects (automatically),” said a SHPO official.
SHPO cares because part of the streetscape project involves two buildings that are listed on the National Historic Registry.
There is the Cobb Building that houses American Bank on the northeast corner of Main and Cherokee and the building that houses the Edward Jones office on the southwest corner of the same intersection.
“We are waiting on additional information from ODOT,” the official added. “Our mission is to look out for things like this.”
SHPO is asking about the planned barriers called “bump outs” that will go partially into the street to allow pedestrians to cross and also slow down traffic. It is the same concept that Broken Arrow’s Rose District has now near the First National Bank Building where pedestrians can cross without walking all the way to the corner to reach the other side.
The Shears Company is the prime consultant for the City of Broken Arrow downtown renovations in the Rose District. They are also handling Wagoner’s streetscape.
“ODOT is still waiting on SHPO (to finish),” Shears said. “It’s still a moving target … but we could start any day now (getting things moving again).”
Shears explained how the bump outs are useful.
“The bump outs are for safety and traffic calming,” he said. “It allows pedestrians to be seen and see.”
SHPO wanted the bump outs to be removed.
The final ruling has yet to be made.
“It’s not the fault of the city (of Wagoner),” Shears added. “It’s just the process. We have to abide by it.”
Shears offered a timeline by educated guess. Bids could be asked in May and contracts awarded by October.
“It’s unfortunate,” Shears said. “Our plans were 90 percent complete (until SHPO wanted the bump outs removed).”
One of SHPO’s goals includes playing a critical role in carrying out many responsibilities in historic preservation. Surveying, evaluating and nominating significant historic buildings, sites, structures, districts and objects to the National Register.
The organization is also watching out to preserve historic sites when renovations are being considered.