Motorcycles will rumble through Coweta Saturday, July 20 when Rolling Thunder conducts its annual Toys for Wagoner County Kids Toy Run.
Each year, Rolling Thunder riders and supporters bring toys to the community for distribution to children during the Christmas season. This marks the first time for a local “Christmas in July” run as the event is traditionally held in the winter.
Organizers are hoping for a great turnout to make a big difference in the lives of youngsters whose holidays could use a little support.
Lineup for the toy run begins at 10:30 a.m. at Blue Bell Creameries, 81st Street and Highway 51 in Broken Arrow. Rollout begins at 11 a.m.
Bikers bringing new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages will roll into town and end up at the Coweta Assembly, 29707 E. State Highway 51. There, participants will enjoy a sub sandwich lunch with Blue Bell ice cream and the opportunity to win door prizes. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
For those who do not ride motorcycles but would like to donate to the toy drive, toy donations can also be taken directly to the church.
Public support of the project is encouraged.